Local Girl Scout Troops celebrate ‘Girl Scouts Love State Parks’ Day.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was ‘Girl Scouts Love State Parks’ Day across the country, and local troops in Walton County celebrated at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park.

The goal of the day is to get every girl outside to learn more about the local parks in their areas.

“It’s just a chance for you to take the girls out to the park to learn a little bit more of what could be a local park in your area,” said Troop 775 leader Stephanie Dzejak.

The main activity throughout the day was geocaching throughout the park. The day also included a photo scavenger hunt, breakfast with a ranger in the clubhouse, and multiple seminars about the wildlife that lives in the park.

Girl Scout member Abigail Fleischmann displayed and talked about signs she created specifically for Topsail

“We will be having the Girl Scouts come for some of the geocaches and then, later on, we will go and talk about the six educational signs I created two years ago,” said Fleischmann. “I’ve created alligators, black bears, sea turtles, coastal dune lakes, shorebirds and carnivorous plants signs that are all within the park’s limits.”

This event is just one of the many activities held throughout the year that helps bring troops together.

“Girl Scouts just allow us to get together with a small community of people that you already kind of know you have things in common with and you just feed off of each other and you always have a great time together.,” said Dzejak.