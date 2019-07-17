Double Red Flags Didn’t Stop Visitors From Enjoying the Beach

In Walton County, they are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Barry. Officials are gearing up for whatever comes this way, lifeguards have started patrolling the beach.

Tropical storm Barry continues to swirl toward Louisiana but, the effects of the storm can still be felted along the Panhandle. Double red flags are flying meaning the water is closed to the public

But, that isn’t stopping visitors from enjoying the beach.

“It’s beautiful to watch the storm come in and because we have a window between the rains to get some exercise,” said Richard and Melissa Ridgeway, Jackson, Mississippi.

Instead of being cooped up in their vacation house, a family from Chicago decided they would still hit the beach but, they are still cautious and aware of the storm.

“Well, of course, you’re always a little nervous. I mean the double red flags, definitely makes six-year-old kind of uncomfortable. In fact, when we first got out here today, he was like are you sure this is the day for this, ” shared Debra Putman, Chicago Visitor.

Even though Tropical Storm Barry will not be a direct hit to the Panhandle, beach official is still prepared.

Probably through the weekend, we are expecting to see the same level of storm surge that’s coming straight out of the south because we are on the east side of the storm, we are going to catch the worse part of the surf. We are prepared to keep people out of the water,” shared David Vaughan, South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director.

This being a named storm, people seem to get the idea that the storm surge is serious. Gusty winds out of the south, raise concern for lifeguards. They say it creates a dangerous and choppy surf.

Lifeguards say they anticipate flying double red flags throughout the weekend.