Deputy cleared after officer involved shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A deputy, under review since May, has been cleared for shooting and killing an armed suspect.

The incident occurred on May 1st, when Walton County Deputy David Sanders was dispatched to an aggravated battery call in the 4100 block of State Highway 20, where he made contact with Travis Leon Hayes, of Freeport, at the residence.

According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, Hayes was armed with a knife and refused Sanders’ commands to drop it. The review states Hayes became increasing agitated and hostile toward the deputy and when Hayes advanced toward him in a threatening manner, Sanders deployed his taser.

Sanders said the taser had no effect on Hayes and that’s when he fired his weapon, striking Hayes three times.

Hayes was transported by Walton County EMS, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Prosecutors say no criminal charges will be filed against Deputy Sanders in this case.