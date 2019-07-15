Deputies searching for shooting suspect

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jermel Cromartie, shot the victim multiple times during a narcotics-related incident. Cromartie is now wanted on attempted murder charges.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 5100 Block of E. 7th Street in Callaway.

“If you should encounter Cromartie, please use caution as he is considered armed and extremely dangerous,” deputies wrote.

Anyone with information about Cromartie is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (850) 747-4700.