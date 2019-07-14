LIVE NOW /
Bay Haven Charter Academy hosts uniform pop-up shop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Haven Charter Academy hosted a uniform pop-up shop on Saturday, selling used uniforms at a lesser cost.

Around 100 parents and students came out Saturday morning at the school’s front parking lot to look at recycled Bay Charter uniforms.

This is one of multiple pop up shops throughout the year, put together by their ‘Parents Teachers Students’ Program. The goal of these shops is to help parents save money on uniforms instead of buying from the vendors online.

Administrative assistant, Windell Spivey, says he’s happy they can give back to the community, especially after Hurricane Michael.

“To be able to provide this type of clothing back to the community at a little lesser cost, after what we have been through with the hurricane, and I know everyone was effected in different ways but in order to help those parents out, why not do something like this,” said Spivey.

