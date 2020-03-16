Local motorcycle club helps to clean up Redwood Cemetery

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — A group of volunteers helped to clean up a local cemetery on Saturday morning.

The local chapter of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club worked with the City of Panama City to bring out lawn-mowers, weed-wackers and more to help clean up Redwood Cemetery.

It was all a part of the group’s national day of service; local community members also helped out, including teen court volunteers and other residents.

“We’ve seen that the cemetery was in very good disrepair following the storm,” said Robert Johnson, Vice President of the Panama City chapter. “It hadn’t [had] much attention done to it so we chose this as our way of giving back, come out and clean this up and uplift the community some.”

Johnson said he was glad to see so many volunteers out to help, even amid the coronavirus outbreak.

