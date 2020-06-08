Local mother loses identical twin sons years a part, both hit by a car

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Losing a child may very well be a mother’s worst nightmare. One local mom is living that reality for the second time. Connie Beury of Panama City Beach lost her son Jonathon more than 10 years ago. A few days ago, she lost his identical twin brother, Christopher, in the same way.

“I have Jonathon’s ashes I’ve kept all these years. And I don’t know why I’ve kept them. And I think now is maybe why, now I can put them together,” said Beury.

Back in March 2006, Connie Buery’s son, Jonathon, died at the age of 22 after he was hit by a car in Panama City.

“It took a piece of my heart when he left, and now it’s taken a bigger piece of my heart,” said Beury.

A few days ago, she found herself living that same moment once again after Jonathon’s twin brother Christopher went on a bike ride to Publix and never came home.

“I’m watering plants outside and I’m watching the police go by and the ambulance go by and I’m like ‘oh my gosh somebody had an accident’ and never dreamed it was him,” said Beury.

Connie soon learned Christopher was hit by a car on Highway 98, dying instantly.

“I lost my son but I lost my second son. And honestly to me they were like two halves of a whole,” said Beury.

Two halves that were very different and unique in their own ways. Connie describes Christopher as artistic and intelligent and Jonathon as fearless and humorous.

“I mean they just were hilarious together. I just hope they’ve found each other now, I know they have,” said Beury.

The twin brothers always had each others backs, making memories to last a lifetime.

“They loved to travel, they loved the beach, they loved the mountains with the snow,” said Beury.

While Connie’s journey ahead is unpredictable, she says she knows one thing for sure.

“You have to cherish every moment you have with your kids or any loved ones you have because you don’t know in what second they’ll be taken away from you,” said Beury.

Connie plans to hold a memorial for her son Christopher in the future.