Local mom collecting communicator masks for hard of hearing students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, mask-wearing has become more common, posing a challenge to those who are hard of hearing, especially children.

Cami Smith has two children, Loxie, 5, and Gideon, 3, who are both deaf and rely on their hearing aids, in addition to reading lips and using sign language. Smith said that while many people have had to make adjustments to life in the pandemic, her children have too, and it has been difficult at times.

“My children rely heavily on reading lips, and without access to someone’s mouth when they wear a mask it was very difficult for them,” said Smith.

Smith wanted to ensure her children would be protected by wearing a mask, but she also wanted them to have access to communication and language.

Communicator masks with plastic coverings stitched into the fabric help those who are hard of hearing see facial expressions and read lips.

Smith said that she was passionate about making sure her children would have access to proper communication, and she wanted the other 56 students in the Bay County School District who suffer from hearing loss, to have the same opportunities.

Gina Warren, a sign language interpreter for Bay District Schools, began making her own communicator masks with videos she saw on YouTube.

“Communicator masks aren’t as available as other masks to be purchased in stores. I am not a seamstress and I managed to make one. So I thought why not ask people to sew them for our students?” said Warren.

Both Warren and Smith have made it their goal to collect 300 communicator masks by August 6th to ensure that students and faculty can properly communicate, and students can effectively learn.

“This is going to help bridge that gap of this covering between our faces. This mask is necessary in a lot of people’s opinion at this point to keep them safe,” said Smith.

While both Smith and Warren hope that they will make an impact on children in the school system, they hope that they will see them at a local level.

“Anyone that is in your life that suffers from hearing loss can benefit from a communicator mask, so I believe that everyone should have one,” said Smith.

Both Smith and Warren are actively collecting masks. If you would like to find out how to make and donate masks, you can do that here.