Local McDonald’s surprises family with gifts of a lifetime

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Everyone has their hobbies. For one 15-year-old boy with Autism, his hobby is drawing McDonald’s golden arches. Since he was 2-years-old, Devon Winters has been fascinated with them. On Wednesday, he got his very own pair. The local Johnstone Food McDonald’s franchise surprised him with not only his own arches, but also something a little bit bigger.

“He started drawing them when he was 2 or 3-years-old, as soon as he could hold a pencil. And he’s always drawing them so we started thinking ‘what could we do that’s special for Devon?'” said Brent Winters, Devon’s father.

Devon’s parents took to social media, asking if anyone knew how they could get golden arches to place on their front lawn. That’s when Area Supervisor Scott Owen stepped in, seeing the post in a Facebook group.

“There was a post from Tiffany Winters. Did not know her and said her son was looking for arches and there were pictures of his drawings,” Owen said.

During Hurricane Michael, a set of arches at a Panama City McDonald’s got damaged. Ever since they’ve been collecting dust in Owen’s garage.

“I had no clue until that moment why I kept those. So at that moment everything kind of clicked,” Owen said.

Owen excitedly shared the news with the Winters’ and they were ecstatic. Soon the arches would arrive at their front door. But that wasn’t the only surprise they’d be getting.

“McDonald’s was really interested in helping them and then we got word that they did not have transportation,” said Tracy Johnstone, Johnstone Food McDonald’s Franchisee.

Within a couple of days, the National McDonald’s Corporation had gotten the Winters’ a car. To orchestrate a surprise, McDonald’s invited the family to the Callaway McDonald’s on Wednesday. They told the family it was for a presentation on Autism.

“They had no idea about the vehicle and that they’d be driving themselves home today,” Johnstone said.

With tears in their eyes and smiles on their faces, the family says they were completely caught off guard.

“We’re beyond words. And then to receive a car right now, we’re in a time of need and this is going to change our lives,” Winters said.

Winters’ says the surprise will be life-changing for his family of 9 that hasn’t had a car in over a month.

“Today was a day for all of us to be restored in hope and show there are good people out there. You just have to keep believing,” Owen said.

As for Devon, his parents say the new vehicle will help him get to and from appointments as well as make new memories.