Local McDonald’s holds holiday open house, gives back

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — For nearly a decade, the Tyndall Parkway McDonald’s hosted a holiday open house. That was put on hold last year due to the restaurant needing repairs because of Hurricane Michael.

This year, the event returned and owner/operator Tracy Johnstone said it was bigger than ever. Cookie decorating, painting with Rutherford High School principal Coy Pilson and balloon animals joined community vendors, including the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.



“Being able to bring it back and have it be 2-3x the scale that it was is just outstanding,” Johnstone said.

Zilo Dance Team performed, and Santa Claus and Elsa made appearances.



“I love coming out and dancing cause that’s my favorite thing to do… my favorite part is the rush, the adrenaline. You can be so scared to dance, and then when you get out there you just kill it,” Zilo dancer Madison Gainer said.

McDonald’s employees dressed up in Frozen 2 apparel to match the open house’s theme and current Happy Meal toy.

“I think our crew and teams enjoy it as much as the community, and it just became evident this was a need for a place to bring their families, see Santa, do some arts and crafts decorate cookies and just hang out at their favorite McDonald’s,” Johnstone said.

In addition to the fun, McDonald’s presented a $2,500 check to sponsor Rutherford High School’s art program.