Local McDonald’s collecting donations for deployed service members

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ahead of Valentine’s Day, a local McDonald’s owner/operator wants to show love and appreciation to American military members who are deployed.

Tracy Johnstone owns five McDonald’s in the greater Panama City area and two in Madison, FL. She has family members who have served in the military and wanted to give back, so she launched the Hearts from Home campaign.

“We lay our heads down at night and go to sleep and there’s people protecting my freedom and my liberty on my behalf and that’s invisible to me to a large extent so this is a way to bring that home and send them a little piece of home,” Johnstone said.

(Tracy Johnstone/Photo Provided)

Each location has a drop off basket for items such as toothbrushes, snacks and small games. Cards and notes can also be dropped off for the boxes. Johnstone is shipping items as baskets are filled, and the last day to donate is February 9.

Beginning next week, customers can write valentine cards in the restaurant that will go in the boxes.

“At the end of the day, the piece that’s the magic for me in being a McDonald’s franchisee is that ability to give back and serve in the community,” Johnstone said.

Johnstone McDonald’s are at the following locations:

121 N. Tyndall Parkway in Callaway

1921 Cove Blvd.

3608 Highway 98 in St. Andrews

2319 Thomas Dr.

16392 Highway 331 in Freeport

Madison, FL locations:

466 E Base St. and 6375 South State Road 53