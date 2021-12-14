Local man says extended family members fell victim to Kentucky tornado

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man said multiple extended family members of his have fallen victim to one of the many tornadoes in Kentucky this past weekend.

The devastating tornadoes have killed at least 88 people and left thousands homeless. Those survivors are trying to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Michael Faulk has relatives who were in harm’s way as the tornadoes struck. His children and grandchildren were in the direct path of one of the tornadoes.

“We had been watching the weather, we knew it was gonna be stormy, but we didn’t think it’d be anything like this,” Faulk said. “Nothing like this.”

One of Faulk’s extended family members, Chris Bullock, said her home was completely destroyed by the tornado.

She described the moments before the tornado hit.

“It was just really still… My dog was on my lap,” Bullock said. “The light flickered, and then it went off, and then it’s like an explosion.”

Bullock, her husband, and their 16-year-old son were in the basement during the duration of the storm.

She said her house was lifted and dropped back down on top of them. A brick wall landed on Bullock and her son.

“It may have knocked us out for a little bit, because we’ve got pretty big bumps on our heads,” she said. “I can’t tell you how long it really lasted… But when it was over, my son was hysterical.”

Bullock said in that moment, she was preparing to die.

“I didn’t think we were gonna make it, to be honest… Especially when the wall fell on my son and I,” she said. “I thought that was it.”

Thankfully, the three of them made it out of the storm alive, though many residents of their small town of Dawson Springs, Kentucky unfortunately did not.

The family’s home and three cars were destroyed. Bullock said she’s now working with FEMA to get their lives back on track.

But for now, she said they’re okay.

“Our basic needs are met,” Bullock said. “Food and shelter, and love and support… Those needs are met.”

Faulk is happy the family is safe, as well. He said he experienced Hurricane Michael and wants to support the family in any way possible.

“We went through it here, and that’s pretty bad up here… Just don’t give up,” he said. “One day, it’ll get back to close to normal, but it’s going to take a while.”

Bullock said President Joe Biden will be visiting Dawson Springs on Wednesday.

Learn more about how News 13’s parent company, Nexstar, is working with the American Red Cross to help victims of this past weekend’s tornadoes.