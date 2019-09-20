Local man receives kidney transplant from Bay County woman after delayed plans

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A generous sacrifice can go a long way, and that was exactly the case for Bay County resident Anthony Pilot.

His co-worker, Jessica Meyer, knew the struggles her Pilot was facing, as he was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2014.

“I just decided to discreetly get the website and do the survey to find out if i was a candidate,” Meyer said.

She was told by doctors that she was a perfect match for the transplant.

“We were just really ecstatic when she told me,” Pilot said. “I told my wife and we were crying.”

As plans were in place for the surgeries, they experienced some setbacks. Their original date was postponed after pilot was experiencing health issues.

Then, with plans to reschedule the surgery for November 2019, Hurricane Michael hit.

“In my mind there was a lot of doubt,” Pilot said. “There was a lot of emotional things going on, I was an emotional wreck basically.”

But, nothing could stand in his way. On June 6th, they were able to go through with the procedure, and it was successful.

Both are back in work now, but Pilot says she will always have a special place in the family.

“She’s family, to my daughters, my wife, and my grandson,” Pilot said. “We brought her into the family, she is just like one of the aunts.”

To learn more about how to become an organ donor, click here.

