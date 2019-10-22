Local man named Veteran of the Month

News
Posted: / Updated:

CFO Jimmy Patronis, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, Congratulates Staff Sergeant Jason Leabo as Florida’s Veteran of the Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis congratulated U.S. Air Force Veteran and Army Reservist Staff Sergeant Jason Leabo on Tuesday after being selected as Florida’s Veteran of the Month by the Florida Cabinet.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced the new Veteran of the Month initiative this year to recognize veterans who have gone above and beyond in agriculture or service to fellow Floridians.

Staff Sergeant Jason Leabo is a U.S. Air Force combat veteran and an experienced farmer from Southport, Florida. Following his active-duty service, Jason established Florida’s first lavender farm, Southern Grace Lavender Farms in Southport. He continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves.

“Congratulations to Staff Sergeant Jason Leabo on being honored as Florida’s Veteran of the Month,” CFO Jimmy Patronis said. “Jason’s 11 years of service and sacrifice for this country are incredibly admirable; his continued commitment to communities through entrepreneurship and agriculture is equally impressive. Every veteran deserves to be celebrated for their service to this great country. I thank Commissioner Fried for creating this initiative and for highlighting the great work Florida veterans do every day for our state.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Witches of St. Andrews to host third annual charity bike ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witches of St. Andrews to host third annual charity bike ride"

Domestic Violence on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence on the rise"

Panama City Police Department launches new app

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Police Department launches new app"

Florida Therapy Services Job Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Therapy Services Job Fair"

Godfrey in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godfrey in custody"

Ambulance Ramp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance Ramp"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.