Local man named Veteran of the Month

CFO Jimmy Patronis, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, Congratulates Staff Sergeant Jason Leabo as Florida’s Veteran of the Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis congratulated U.S. Air Force Veteran and Army Reservist Staff Sergeant Jason Leabo on Tuesday after being selected as Florida’s Veteran of the Month by the Florida Cabinet.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced the new Veteran of the Month initiative this year to recognize veterans who have gone above and beyond in agriculture or service to fellow Floridians.

Staff Sergeant Jason Leabo is a U.S. Air Force combat veteran and an experienced farmer from Southport, Florida. Following his active-duty service, Jason established Florida’s first lavender farm, Southern Grace Lavender Farms in Southport. He continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves.

“Congratulations to Staff Sergeant Jason Leabo on being honored as Florida’s Veteran of the Month,” CFO Jimmy Patronis said. “Jason’s 11 years of service and sacrifice for this country are incredibly admirable; his continued commitment to communities through entrepreneurship and agriculture is equally impressive. Every veteran deserves to be celebrated for their service to this great country. I thank Commissioner Fried for creating this initiative and for highlighting the great work Florida veterans do every day for our state.”