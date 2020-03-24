Local man caught in FDLE arrest

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Four individuals have been arrested in connection to a lengthy investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

State Attorney of the First Judicial Circuit, Bill Eddins says those persons are identified as James Bonoyer, Katherine Kenney, Lawrence Salter Jr., and Stephen White.

Stephen White is currently employed at Gulf Coast State College as a public safety program director for emergency medical services.

The investigation has to deal with alleged falsification of Official Records of the Escambia County Department of Public Safety.

The records alleged to have been falsified pertain to mandatory training courses with the American Heart Association. Successful completion of these courses is a requirement for a Paramedic’s license with the State of Florida and employment with the Escambia County Department of Public Safety as a Paramedic.

Bonoyer is charged with one (1) count of racketeering, twenty-three (23) counts of official misconduct, twenty (20) counts of forgery, and thirteen (13) counts of paramedic license fraud.

He was previously employed by the Escambia County Department of Public Safety as the American Heart Association Training Center Coordinator and a Paramedic.

Kenney is charged with one (1) count of racketeering, five (5) counts of official misconduct, five (5) counts of Uttering a Forged Instrument, and four (4) counts of paramedic license fraud.

She is employed by Escambia County Department of Public Safety as a Paramedic.

Salter is charged with three (3) counts of official misconduct, three (3) counts of uttering a forged instrument, and two (2) counts of paramedic license fraud.

He was previously employed by the Escambia County Department of Public Safety as Deputy Chief of Operations and a Paramedic.

White is charged with one (1) count of racketeering, eight (8) counts of official misconduct, six (6) counts of uttering a forged instrument, and two (2) counts of paramedic license fraud.

He was previously employed by the Escambia County Department of Public Safety as Chief of Operations and a Paramedic.

Assistant State Attorney Thomas Williams will prosecute these cases.