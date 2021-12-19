Local LGBTQ center has first annual Christmas party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The LGBTQ Center of Bay County held its first-ever Christmas party Sunday night.

The event took place at new downtown Panama City business ‘Lil Rascals’.

There were ornament decorations stations, cookie decorating stations, hot chocolate, and pictures with Santa Claus.

Local drag queen Bella Nouveau also read Christmas stories to the kids.

“This is a safe space for the LGBTQ community to come into and today is about the kids,” LGBTQ Center of Bay County Event Director William Shurbutt-Rardin said. “It’s Christmastime and we have families too so we want to let everybody know that you are welcome to sit with Santa and get your pictures taken.”

There was also a toy drive in partnership with Project 25 at the event.