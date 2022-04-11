PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many WestRock Paper Mill employees left Monday’s Bay County emergency meeting still feeling uneasy.

On June 6th, they’re losing their jobs.

“It’s not like we have really state of the union addresses when it comes to our market but we are all dedicated,” WestRock Paper Mill Employee Michael Paul said. “We work our asses off.”

Bay county leaders said they are doing everything in their power to help these loyal employees find a new occupation.

They’re organizing a job fair soon, and career source officials are implementing their rapid response program.

“The program is designed to help businesses and impacted employees understand the kinds of services that they’re eligible for,” CareerSource Gulf Coast Executive Director Kimberly Bodine said.

Bodine said they can provide career counselors, resume assistance, and career exploration assessments.

“A lot of folks were asking about CDL’s and being able to pay for training to get CDL,” Bay County Commissioner Douglas Moore asked Bodine. “Is that something that will be available to them?” to which Bodine replied, “Yes, yes we do that now.”

While all of this is helpful, some employees said they’re facing a huge pay cut.

Ashley Huff said her husband makes more than $100,000 per year at the mill.

“These jobs that are open right now in our area are not going to pay him 60% of what that is and they’re not thinking about the insurance,” Huff said.

Huff said she’s one of many who are going to struggle to pay their medical expenses.

A lot of people are also worried about their separation pay.

“We’ve got 28 years invested and no one’s guaranteed us a severance package,” another Paper Mill employee’s wife Talena Gawburg said.

On Monday morning, WestRock officials responded to our questions about the future of the mill property.

They said operating the mill safely and assisting their employees over the next several months is their priority.

They said they’ll address any future use of the mill property when the shutdown is completed.