Local law enforcement prepared for spring break weekend events

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The weekend is here once again and the spring break festivities continue. One beachfront restaurant plans to hold two concerts with popular recording artists. As younger tourists take to the beaches and the bars, local law enforcement says they are prepared but not overly concerned.

“We just want to tell them, we’re happy you’re here, we hope you have fun, but we just want you to be safe,” said Lt. J.R. Talamantez with Panama City Beach Police.

This weekend, ManiacVIPCard is hosting two concerts at Harpoon Harry’s, Waka Flocka Flame Friday night, and Carnage Saturday night. The general admission for Saturday’s concert is already sold out.

“We’re aware of the concerts and we plan ahead of time in regards to manpower and equipment deployment,” Lt. Talamantez said.

That extra enforcement includes a command center, extra officers on duty, and more light towers in busy areas. But the police department says these crowds are nothing they can’t handle.

“Panama City Beach Police Department, we handle crowds. And over the years we’ve developed strategies to handle those crowds,” Lt. Talamantez said.

So far, law enforcement says most people are following the law and that the number of citations they’re issuing is consistent with the number of visitors.

“We had nearly 4,900 calls for service, we’ve arrested 151 adults, and issued 238 traffic citations,” Lt. Talamantez said.

Beach police also says that most tourists have obeyed the “No alcohol on the sandy beaches” rule for the most part.