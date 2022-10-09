PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian.

The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm.

But this wasn’t the original plan for the day.

Monday marks four years since Hurricane Michael changed the landscape of Bay County forever.

The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews was initially going to host a fundraiser for the people here still being affected in the aftermath of the storm.

But while the event was being planned, Hurricane Ian decimated Southwest Florida, prompting organizers to shift gears.

“The original plan was to do something for the people still affected by Michael here in our hometown but then Ian came along when the planning was happening and it just seemed right to help the people that helped us,” Salty Hobo General Manager Scott Jackson said. “When we went through Michael, we suffered really bad and went through a lot of hardships and we know that they are going through the same thing so we want to make sure that we take care of them the same way our brothers and sisters down south took care of us up here.”

Sunday was all about raising donations for Hurricane Ian victims. The benefit took cash, as well as non-perishable food and paper goods.

“Pretty much anything that doesn’t expire, doesn’t go bad, we will accept,” Jackson said. “We are also doing a raffle for things that our reps have donated to us to raffle off so we’re selling raffle tickets for five dollars. The drawing is tonight at about 8 pm for that if anybody wants to contribute to that. That money will go to a hurricane fund to help people down south.”

There was also live music, karaoke, and food trucks throughout the day for entertainment.