Local gym offers free summer memberships for Bay District staff

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.- 2018 was a little different for Bay District staff, from school being out for a month, to split schedules... it was a hectic year.

However, with school out for summer, teachers can finally focus on themselves and one local gym is offering educators a special like no other.

This summer, teachers and Bay District staff can work up a sweat at sequence fitness at no cost at all. What's normally at least a $40 membership is now free of charge for the entire summer. After a busy year, it's time for teachers and other Bay District staff to put their health and fitness first.

"Even on a normal year, there's a lot when you're teaching especially when you're teaching in the younger grades or even teaching in the testing grade... there's a lot of stress involved in that," said West Bay Kindergarten Teacher, Dian Horvatic.

Not only can they work out in the gym for free, but they can also participate in group classes, the pulse session, and 1-on-1 training. The gym is even offering free child care during the free trial.

Matthew Davis is the general manager of the gym and said he was a teacher years ago. He hopes this program helps fellow educators.

"We wanted to extend the offer now that it's summer and hopefully they have some time to kind of relax now that they have some time to focus on themselves again to let them come in and workout for free the entire summer," said Davis.

He said the email was sent out and later that afternoon, they already had almost 30 teachers sign up. "I came in and I signed up and it truly is a free membership until the kids go back to school in August," said Horvatic.

The free membership program started on June 3rd and will go until the kids start school again. For those who want to renew their membership when the trial is over, they can at a special rate.

