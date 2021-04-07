Local Gym gives tips to stay active on World Health Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– April 7th is World Health Day, and although it’s easier said than done, exercising everyday can help you feel better, sleep better and reduce anxiety according to the CDC.

Coach Brian Duclos at Fit Culture said that it’s important to set realistic health goals and remained discipline in achieving them.

“Find something that will make you get out of bed for it. Going to a gym can be intimidating, but just remember that no one is really there to judge you, a lot of times people are focusing on their own workouts” Duclos said.

Duclos said that often times people find excuses to miss the gym, but that it is important to constantly move and recommends starting your day with some simple exercises that will help keep blood flowing and increase your energy.

“You just want to keep your blood flowing, muscles warmed up, and keeping moving. As soon as you wake up you could try to hit some squats, lunges, or jumping jacks,” he said.

Duclos also added it is best to work out with a partner to hold you accountable, if you can’t have someone physically there with you, you could still check in to see if your partner fulfilled workout commitment.

He also recommended working out with a trainer that you trust if you are new to working out as a trainer can best assess your fitness needs and modify exercises to your body.

If you would like to work out with Coach Brian this Saturday at Russell Fields Pier for a free class from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The class is a donation based so you are asked to bring a small bag of dog treats to give to Lucky Puppy Rescue. You can sing up for the class on their Mindbody app, just search for “Fit Culture” once the app is downaloded.