Local gun shops report a rise in sales this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–As our country deals with the coronavirus and the reaction to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed man in Minnesota, many are making their personal protection and safety a top priority. Local gun stores say their sales have skyrocketed just this week alone.

Bay County gun shop owners say this time of year is supposed to be slow.

“In the past couple days, it’s increased again exponentially, probably three to four times,” said William Tucker, the manager of Jay’s Guns and Accessories.

Jay’s Guns and Accessories says consumers are coming in expressing concern and looking for protection. Across town, Mor-Gun’s is seeing a similar trend.

“With this panic that’s going on right now, gun sales are brisk,” said Van Morgan, the store’s owner.

Both shops say they’re seeing a lot of first time buyers, all on the hunt for defensive firearms.

“It’s a shame it’s like this, that they have to do this but you gotta protect yourself and your family,” said Ronnie Groom, the owner of C & G Sporting Good’s.

Shop owners say the increase in sales feels all too familiar.

“This is actually more reminiscent of 2012 when Sandy Hook and things of that nature happened, is when we started seeing sales like this,” said Tucker.

Those on the selling end encourage buyers to do their homework before making any commitments.

“Sometimes maybe a firearm isn’t the right answer,” said Morgan.

Due to the high sales volumes, inventory is beginning to slow down. Even if you have a concealed carry permit, shop owners say it could be a few days before you take home any firearm purchases.