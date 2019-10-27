Local groups participate in National Drug Take Back Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Saturday marked National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and local groups from across the Panhandle partnered up to do their part in getting drugs off the streets.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to collect unused prescription drugs.

Residents were able to anonymously drop off their drugs, no questions asked.

Local Walmarts also participated in the movement. Employees, along with police officers set up shop outside of the supercenters in Bay County and encouraged residents to come by and drop off those unused prescription pills.

The purpose of Saturday was to get expired or prescription drugs that are no longer needed out of homes and disposed of properly.

“We’re just trying to keep drugs off of the streets and out of the hands of children. It’s just to keep everything a little bit safer, drugs can get in the hands of the wrong people and we’re just trying to prevent that,” said Nicholas Clark, a Walmart employee.

‘Drug Take-Back Day’ was created by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Their goals is to provide a safe, convenient and anonymous way to drop off unused prescription drugs.