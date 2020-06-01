Local group raises money to help lay a tourist to rest after she lost her life in the Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Monday marked a somber day for a group of tourists from Tennessee as they left Panama City Beach without a member of their group.

Last week, Sherrie Krider and her girlfriends headed down to Panama City Beach for their “3rd Annual Girls Trip”. But they’re returning home with out her after Sherrie tragically lost her life while swimming in the Gulf.

“Going home without her was not an option for us,” said Emily Troyer, Sherrie’s niece.

Unfortunately, Sherrie did not have life insurance and her family and friends were unable to afford to bring her body home.

That’s when a local Facebook page, “All Things Panama City Beach”, stepped in to help. The group set up a fundraiser and raised more than $8,000 in her honor.

“You gave us something that we couldn’t provide and you’re bringing Sherrie home and we thank you,” said Tiffany Overbey, Sherrie’s friend.

The girls spent the remainder of their trip in matching T-shirts, holding hands, and pushing through. As the girls begin their journey home to Tennessee, they say they’ll always remember their special trips with their special friend.

“Friendship, love, family. Times that we can cherish that nobody else knows about,” said Pam Ray, another friend of Sherrie’s.

“She was my lifeline. If I needed someone to talk to, I called Sherrie,” said Glenda Bryson, another friend on the trip.

“Honestly I’m just going to miss the random phone calls to come over and have dinner,” said Troyer.

The group thanks Panama City Beach from the bottom of their hearts.

“With all the hatred going on in the world and for someone to be that kind, to come together and send our girl home…it just, it was amazing,” said Amanda Ross, another friend of Sherrie’s.

If you’d like to donate to the fundraiser and help commemorate Sherrie, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/allthingspcb/ and search Sherrie’s name.