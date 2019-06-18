Local group hosting ‘hurricane recovery days’

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Although it’s been some time since Hurricane Michael made landfall, the recovery efforts continue.

For those people suffering from post-hurricane insurance issues, an upcoming event may be for you.

The 55+ club of Panama City is hosting hurricane recovery days starting this Wednesday. The group will be stationed at Daffin Park and the days will be a chance for seniors to get together, make friends and play games.

It will be starting this Wednesday and every following Wednesday for the next 6 months, but this week is different.

Rather than just targeting seniors, the parks community building will be open to all ages as an insurance claim clinic.

“If you think you can’t afford help on your claim, then I feel like you cannot afford not to get help so please come out, see us this Wednesday 10-12 at Daffin Park,” said 55+ club of Panama City President, Bill Gainey.

Representatives from local law firms and public adjusting companies will be in attendance to answer any and all questions.

