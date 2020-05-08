Local flower shop grateful for the holiday weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Even before some businesses were forced to close due to the Governor’s executive order, owner of Magnolia’s Flowers on Panama City Beach Susan Velazquez, said the phones weren’t ringing due to pandemic concerns.

“People went into survival mode, the toilet paper thing, the food, so money wasn’t going to be spent on luxury.”

Then, during the “Safer at Home” mandate, her flower shop had to close down. It was closed for the entire month of April. Velazquez said this was hard on the business as they had only opened last December 2019. While she has savings for emergency purposes she said she took the month to reflect on whether she could continue her business beyond the closures.

Since she was unable to sell many flowers for Valentine’s Day, Velazquez said she gave her flowers to people and businesses in the community who have shown her shop so much support. Mother’s day is an even more important weekend and is thankful they could open, she said.

“Not everyone has a sweetie, but they have a momma, so I was preparing for that, I wasn’t prepared for this much.”

Her shop has sold out for this weekend’s holiday. Deliveries are being made and patrons stop outside of the still closed lobby to pick up Mother’s Day bouquets. This is so beneficial to the shop’s recovery, she said.

“It is supposed to be a big enough week of sales that you can maintain June and July because June and July are slow months.”

Velazquez said recovery will still be difficult. she hopes people continue to buy flowers all year round, especially to show appreciation for frontline workers.

“We appreciate their help, so our first responders, the nurses, our doctors, and especially our teachers,” she said.