Local first responders celebrate National Night Out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police officers and other first responders celebrated National Night Out Tuesday.

The annual event allows law enforcement officers and others to interact with the community they serve. In Bay County organizers blocked off Harrison Avenue from 4th Street to Beach Drive and flooded the area with interactive displays and handed out frisbies, balloons, and other goodies.

“I’ve been here for an hour and a half and I’ve only walked about a block down here and it’s taken me that long because all the people that I’ve stopped and had the opportunity to interact with, to communicate with, and to actually have good conversation and invite them to further conversation,” said Mark Smith, the interim chief for the Panama City Police Department.

One of the most popular attractions was set up by the Panama City Fire Department. Kids could put out a “fire” using the fire truck hose. National Night Out will return next year on the first Tuesday in August.