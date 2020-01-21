Local firefighters offer space heater safety tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–With the cold weather settling in for a while, many start to crank up the heat, keeping their home warm with conventional heating systems and some using space heaters. If you choose the latter, firefighters say it’s important to take extra precautions.



“Space heaters are getting put on outlets that are overloaded. Space heaters are getting put too close to combustible items, too close to beds, to couches and chairs and things of that nature,” said Lt. Roy Albright with the Panama City Fire Department.



Lt. Albright says there are a few things to keep in mind.



“It’s good to have at least a four to five-foot safe zone around a space heater. Making sure that there’s no flammable liquids around, make sure that there’s no upholstery, curtains, and linen of any kind,” Albright said.



Albright also says to be mindful of where you plug them in, avoiding the use of powerstrips.



“It’s gonna overload that outlet and if you don’t have up to date outlets like a GFI, you do take chances of it overheating and then shorting out and ultimately starting a fire,” Albright said.



You should always check the wattage of the space heater, making sure it corresponds with your home’s electric capabilities. Albright also says to never leave a space heater unattended.



“Some of them might even have a feature to where if it gets too hot, it might turn off but still if you’re going to leave it on for an extended period of time, definitely unplug that thing,” Albright said.



For those that use fireplaces to keep warm, you should also take precautions.



“We do go on a lot of calls where there’s a lot of carbon build up inside there and it starts smoking and people think the chimney’s on fire but really it is just that the shoot needs to be cleaned,” Albright said.



Always check the manufacturer’s directions before using a space heater.