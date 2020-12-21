Local firefighter collects and delivers toys for area kids

PANAMA CITY. Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach Firefighter spread holiday cheer to local kids last week, through her Fire Sleigh Toy Drive.

Viviana Besteiro, a firefighter with PCBFR, collected toys from the community for weeks before delivering them to area kids at Creative Kids Academy in Panama City on Monday and to other, older children in Panama City Beach on Thursday.

“The faces and their happiness, that is what Christmas is to me,” Besteiro said. “It makes me so happy to see a little kid excited for a tricycle or a baby doll.”

The annual toy drive is a tradition she started in her hometown of Miami, Florida, and brought with her to Bay County. 

More than 50 local children received gifts this year thanks to Besteiro’s efforts, and the generosity of the community.

“I want to thank everybody that made donations and made this possible,” she said. “I hope to do this every year and for it to get bigger and better.”

