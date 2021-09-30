Local fire departments gifted new mattresses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A local mattress store is donating over $100,000 worth of Tempur-Pedic mattresses to first responders.

The Sleep Center superstore is giving 40 mattresses to the Bay County Fire & Rescue Department, and five mattresses to the Panama City Beach Fire & Rescue Department.

Sleep Center owner Richard Branham said the Bay County Fire & Rescue contacted him about buying mattresses, but they were unable to do it because of budget cuts.

Branham said he decided this was an opportunity to give back to a community that’s been good to him.

“A lot of times these guys are working on short sleep,” Branham said. “They are hard-working and you know if you don’t have enough sleep you’re not at your best and these guys work hard, they train hard and if they are only getting a couple of hours of sleep, I want them to have some quality sleep so they can be at their best while they are doing their job.”

The Sleep Center teamed up with the Rotary Club of Panama City Beach to make this all possible.