Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Local farmer’s market restarts after Hurricane Michael

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, local artisans, craftspeople and farmers gathered at Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven to participate in the city’s farmer’s market.

This was the second date of a recurring farmer’s market where vendors set up to sell everything from homemade honey, to olive oil to jewelry.

The farmer’s market takes place on alternation Thursdays and Saturdays through September 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lynn Haven officials said they are excited to bring back this event after having to put it on hold for a few years due to Hurricane Michael.

“We are restarting the farmer’s market program. We had it a couple of years ago but then the hurricane happened and we had to stop,” said Evgeniya Stetsenko, City of Lynn Haven marketing and communications coordinator. “But we are trying to bring it back and I think this is a great time for that. Lynn Haven is coming up and we’re having more and more events returning.”

Officials said they are still accepting applications for local vendors who would like to participate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Psychological signs to be aware of in routine changes

Human trafficking continues to be a threat to children

Soccer Youth Futbol Club holds All-American Series in Panama City Beach

Florida CFO warns of rise in fraud amid pandemic

Life Management Center Hiring

Local woman continues collecting school supplies

More Local News
Click Here to buy the