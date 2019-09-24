Local family trying to piece life back together after house explosion

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a gas leak caused an explosion in a Fountain home in early June, a local family is trying to put the remaining pieces of their life back together.

Sally, jingle bells and snuffles were all adopted out of the animal shelter…. I really need my babies back…. if… Posted by Chelle Williams on Friday, September 20, 2019

An explosion nearly took Chelle Williams’ life, and then circumstances took everything else including their pets who were adopted out while the family recovered in the hospital.

“Everything we had it was either burned or repossessed when they took the shed because you can’t pay the bills when you’re in a coma.” Williams said.

Chelle spent two months in a coma in an Atlanta hospital, but before the fire her family cared for nearly 20 dogs.

“You know, we ended up with a yard full of animals because the hurricane came and then people dumped them off. And you can’t let dogs starve to death.” She said.

18 dogs total were rescued from the home after the fire, and more than half of them had significant burns.

Multiple organizations stepped up to ensure the care of these dogs, but while the family was in various hospitals recovering, the dogs they loved were adopted to new families.

“We had a bunch of them we weren’t attached to that they were healthy and well taken care of,” She said. “But it was no big deal that they had been adopted out.”

She said she’s glad someone finally wanted to make those dogs part of a family, but there were a few that meant a lot more to her own family.

“The little ones that lived with us, you know, that we had raised from babies are the ones that are hard to not have with you.” She said.

She’s talking about a four dogs specifically.

“One is completely missing. We havent been able to find record of her anywhere.” She said, “She is a dauschund, she was my mom’s dog, she cuddled up with my mom, and my mom has lost my dad now so it would be super great if we could find her.”

The other three are a maltese, morkie, and malchi.

“Jingle Bells is a full blooded maltese. I got her 5 years ago.” She said, “Then Sally is a morkie, she’s a cream color and a small dog. She turned one on February 14th, and she does that little ‘pray’ thing for me. And snuffles is pure solid white and fluffy, and she was only 8 months old when the fire happened.”

Jingle Bells (Photo/Bay County Animal Control)

Snuffles (Photo/Bay County Animal Control)

Sally (Photo/Bay County Animal Control)

Williams says she and her family know their dogs are loved by their new families, but just seeing them could help significantly.

“We would really, really love to have them. You know, help us heal, help them heal. I know they had to be scared.” She said, beginning to cry. “Even if I could just visit them, if [the family] didn’t want to give them back, just to be able to love on them.”

Although they lost everything they owned the only thing they want is their pets.

We reached out to Bay County Animal Control regarding the animals and they issued this statement:

On June 2, Bay County Animal Control responded to a fire on Hurst Road where more than 20 animals were reported in need of rescue. That day and the following day, BCAC collected a total of 10 dogs from the residence and took them to the shelter, providing medical care as necessary. Another rescue organization collected animals and took them to a different facility. Animal Control left contact information with a family member on the scene and a notice with contact information at the residence. Of the 10 dogs collected, one was severely injured and required euthanasia, another went to a rescue organization for continued recovery, and the remaining eight were made available for adoption on June 14. Bay County Animal Control

If you think you may have adopted one of these dogs, please reach out to the family through Chelle’s Facebook.