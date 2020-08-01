Local family of doctors who got COVID-19 is urging public to take it​ seriously

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A family of three local doctors all tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving one of them in the hospital fighting for their life. Now, their daughter is speaking out, begging the community to take the virus seriously and to wear a mask.

Two and a half weeks ago, Meghna Jahit’s, mother, Dr. Sekhon, tested positive for the coronavirus. Her mother owns NuWave Medical Center in Panama City Beach.

“It was really bad, she went from ‘you know I feel tired, I’ll be fine in the second week’ to gasping for air,” said Jahit.

Dr. Sekhon later ended up in the intensive care unit with not only the coronavirus, but also pneumonia.

“I had to watch my mom almost die and get taken into the ICU where I can’t even go into the hospital to be next to her, and then 2 days later I had to take my dad to the ICU,” said Jahit.

Jahit later tested positive for the coronavirus herself. She believes her parents contracted the virus by treating patients who refused to wear masks.

“They didn’t feel right turning anyone away because their job is to help people,” said Jahit.

Now, she’s speaking out and begging Bay County residents to take the virus seriously.

“I keep thinking that maybe if someone had worn a mask and respected my family and done the same for us as we are doing for you, then maybe we wouldn’t be in this position,” said Jahit.

Her parents, who she says were both healthy individuals, are now on 2 liters of oxygen a day and unable to get out of bed.

“The more health care workers that get sick and are home, the less that are in the community to help you,” said Jahit.