Local family donates bulletproof vests to Lynn Haven Police Department K-9 unit

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Lynn Haven Police Department is finally getting to take advantage of a new K-9 unit after the city approved one a year and half ago.

Just one week ago – officers certified both K-9 officers ‘Brother’ and ‘Marshall’ in patrol tactics as well as in narcotics.

“It is just one more step closer to protecting the community and also protecting them,” Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said. “At that point, obviously it kind of puts them in the field. In apprehension mode at times, and tracking mode after criminals.”

Both K-9’s were given two Kevlar body vests by a local family on Saturday. They even match the ones their handlers wear.

“A local resident, Jason Stark and his family wanted to do something to help out the police department,” Ramie said. “It is basically the same vest that officers wear, but it is just fitted for that canine. To protect him in the same capacity that an officer is protected.”

The Stark family donated these vest as a way to say thank you, because the department was there for them during a really challenging time.

“This June 27th will be three years ago that my ten year old had a kidney transplant, done in Orlando,” Jason Stark said. “And the city of Lynn Haven, the community of Lynn Haven pitched in and helped us raise the money needed to afford the out of pocket costs.”

By wearing these vests, just like their handlers, dog officers, Brother and Marshall, will be protected from potential firearm ammunition as well as puncture wounds.

“Very happy and just wanted to say thank you to the Stark family,” Ramie said.