Local EMS takes News13 for a ride-along on National First Responders Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News13 rode along with Bay County EMS paramedics Monday as they responded to calls in honor of National First Responders Day.

It was a busy day, according to paramedic Lindsey Wooden, with five calls in about five hours. She explains the protocol for when the call comes in.

“When we get a call, we’re usually here in the station,” she said. “We get up, walk outside, turn the truck on, we make our radio call, find out what the call is for and they give us a little bit of detail. And then off we go.”

Despite the routine, she says everyday is different from the one before.

“That’s probably the best part,” she said. “You meet a lot of people that just kind of need someone to care. And it’s amazing to be that person for them. Even if it’s just for a 10 minute ride.”

Her partner today, Lieutenant Paramedic Jessica Lundeen, explains why a national appreciation day for first responders is important to her.

“You know, we spend a lot of time away from our families, away from our significant others and kids, and we dedicate our life to making sure that people feel the need of, you know, the service that they feel that we’re coming to them and helping them through everything that they need help with,” she said. “When somebody comes and tells you, ‘Hey, today’s the day we celebrate you’, it makes it heartwarming for us. It makes it feel just extra special.”