Local elected official announces retirement

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– A local elected official that has served the area for decades announced her retirement Monday.

Sylvia Stephens will not be running for re-election as the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections.

Stephens was elected in 1988 to serve as the Supervisor of Elections. She held the position for 30 years and only faced opposition once in 1992.

Since she was elected, her co-workers say Stephens has served the Jackson County community with pride and integrity.​

Stephens says she is blessed to have been able to serve but knows in her heart that it is time for someone new to take over.​

“I have been very blessed and I am so humbled by the experience that the people of Jackson County gave me when they voted for me. They have kept me in here and trusted me and my staff and poll workers with the work that we have done,” Stephens said.​

Stephens will be retiring at the end of 2020.​ She says she looks forward to spending time with her grandchildren and travelling.