Local eatery alters menu due to beef shortages

A shortage in beef is causing a panhandle eatery to make some changes in how it operates.

The Prime Rib Guy’s motto is “we cook one thing and we cook it well” – that isn’t the case anymore.

Mike Lovrekovic kept his business open in the beginning of the pandemic, but it wasn’t long until he started to run into some problems.

“The price of meat and beef started escalating and suppliers started having shortages,” said Lovrekovic. “So I knew I had to do something.”

That is when The Prime Rib Guy decided to switch it up and become the shrimp guy.

He is now serving dishes like shrimp etouffee and shrimp and grits. Even with the change – he says business is still a hit.

“I’ve eaten pretty much all his stuff,” said Jim Dickerson, a customer. “Today we’re getting shrimp etouffee, shrimp over rice and shrimp and grits. So great selection of shrimp.”

Lovrekovic says he has been cooking these shrimp recipes for over 30 years, but it wasn’t until recently that he decided to put it on his menu.

For all the prime rib lovers out there, he will be bringing your favorites back as well as keeping the new shrimp additions.

“I’m going to do a surf and turf type meal,” said Lovrekovic. “Where I have a slice of prime rib and I put eight or nine shrimp on there with it and I think that’s going to do very well.”

Even though the pandemic forced him to alter the menu, he thinks the new variety is a good thing.

“We’re still moving, we’re still shaking, we’re not sitting down,” said Lovrekovic.

He will continue to post updates on his Facebook page about where he will be serving his cajun meals.