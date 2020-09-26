Local doctors react to Florida Phase 3 announcement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the heels of Governor Desantis’s announcement, local doctors are reacting to the news.

On 23rd Street in Panama City, Dr. Roman Nation of Nation’s Best Family Healthcare said on Friday that he’s encouraged, but not blindly optimistic.

“What we don’t want to do is to have people in our cavalier attitude that ‘oh everything is fine now because we’re back in phase three’ with restaurants, and then not wear masks again because that’s how the whole thing started,” Dr. Nation said. “We still have a long way to go.”

He and other local doctors said the change can be a good thing, especially for mental and physical health with more social interactions and activities. However, it can also be harmful if not taken seriously.

“We won’t see the results of that for another three to four weeks,” he said. “As long as folks continue to play it safe, we should be doing just fine and continue to see that trend stay very low in terms of the number of infections that we have.”

Dr. Nation said without a viable vaccine ready, the only defenses against the virus remain the same, especially when restaurants and bars are at full capacity.

“We have things that work,” he said. “Maintaining distances and keeping your distance from other people, trying to avoid large crowds, and things like that works in terms of not spreading disease.”

He said that along with continued mask-wearing and COVID-19 awareness through the holidays is the best way forward without a vaccine.