Local doctors move to telemedicine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local cardiologist has a new way to treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida is adopting telemedicine to meet with patients virtually.

Patients are able to call in and talk with their doctors directly over a live video call. Telemedicine appointments are very similar to in-person appointments, officials said. Doctors will be able to electronically prescribe medicine for the patients and can order stress and echo tests like normal. Dr. Amir Haghighat said there is no excuse for patients to not get the care they need.

“You can do this from the comfort of your home, on your own computer. Unlike hurricane Michael this time we have the Internet and we have cellphones and we have communications,” he added. There’s no reason to be locked in at home and having a heart attack or chest pain without getting your care, absolutely unacceptable.”

Also, the practice is still open and accepting patients who do not have a fever or have traveled to any restricted zones.