Local doctors grant few medical mask exemptions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — To fight the spread of COVID-19 many cities and businesses are implementing mask ordinances. This has led to a few community members seeking out medical exemptions.

Dr. Marwan Obid, a respiratory specialist in Panama City, said he has already received a couple of requests.

He said very few patients making the request for an exemption will qualify for it. Obid explains that medical providers have to be firm in only prescribing the exemptions for severe physical or psychological conditions, as granting too many would defeat the purposes of wearing masks to fight the virus.

Obid said that conditions that may qualify a few patients would be severe emphysema, COPD, or severe asthmatic individuals. Persons with an already established history of claustrophobia and anxiety may also receive exemptions after a few options are tried first.

“We will try them on a different variety of masks” he said, “and if they can not handle the most simple one then we will give them an exemption.”

Obid said it is very important that store-bought or home-made cloth masks be cleaned daily, or swapped out with fresh ones while others are being cleaned. He added it is important to wear all masks appropriately, around your nose and mouth, without letting them hang below the nose or mouth.

He said healthy individuals with no underlying conditions will not accumulate excess CO2 or experience a decrease in oxygen while wearing masks to protect themselves and others from the virus.

