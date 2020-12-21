Local Doctor talks about new COVID mutation

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A local Doctor is saying there is a new variant to the COVID virus, which is widely seen right now in the United Kingdom.



Doctor Rubina Azam at Baldwin Pediatrics said her sister, a doctor but in the U.K., received the COVID vaccine made by Pfizer. Azam’s sister said before receiving the vaccine, many were worried this new strain would too strong for the vaccine to help fight.

Although so far, Azam said there is no need to worry as the vaccine has proven to be equipped to handle any virus variant by using messenger RNA technology.

With mRNA technology, the vaccine helps to stimulate the immune system so it can produce spike protein. This also means there is no live virus in the vaccine itself. With that, the vaccine so far has proven to attack any strain of the virus.



“Even though it is a mutated version, there is a new variant,” said Azam. “But the vaccine should be strong enough to give you protection against different types. Once your immune system has been activated, and it knows how to fight it, then you can have different forms of that virus but at least you have some preparation there.”

Azam said her sister, along with other doctors she knows in the U.K. who have taken the vaccine are doing well so far.