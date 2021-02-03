Local doctor explains how COVID-19 variants are detected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Like most things in nature, viruses are always evolving. The novel Coronavirus is no different. The CDC is reporting three new variants of the illness, leaving many to wonder what this means for precautions already in place.

The three variants of the COVID-19 virus were first found in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa.

“These are possibly smaller ones that are more contagious but they haven’t completely evolved into a completely different species,” said Dr. Bhavin Patel, the Co-Founder of Walk on Clinic.

The new variants may make some people question how they’re discovered and if local drive-thru testing sites can detect them through rapid testing.

“The specific tests that are run at these sites right now for the rapid is only for the SARS COVID novel 2019,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel says to determine if someone is infected with a new variant, labs must run something called a “full panel reflex”.

“It detects all these other organisms and so the lab would have to run different assays or reagents to detect these different ones,” Dr. Patel said.

That’s why Dr. Patel says it’s important to visit your doctor and go for further testing if you get a positive rapid result.

As for how the COVID-19 vaccine is impacted by the new variants, doctors say it can protect against multiple versions of the virus, not just the original one.

“It’s basically finding a piece of that family member that the immune system is responding to so the beauty of that is it is able to detect multiple variants,” Dr. Patel said.

The Bay County Dept. Of Health says there are currently 187 COVID-19 variant cases in the state and they’re all from the U.K. strain. None have been found in Bay County.