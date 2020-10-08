Local doctor discusses early detection for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness of the disease and encourage people to get checked. As we hear from doctors each year, early detection saves lives.

According to the Center for Disease Control, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

“By age 80, the risk of having gotten breast cancer as a female is 1 in 8,” said Dr. Deborah Edgeworth, an OB/GYN with Ascension Sacred Heart in Panama City Beach.

That’s why we recognize breast cancer awareness month each October.

“The message is to get screened, get your mammograms. Starting at age 40 every year you should get a mammogram. You should get a professional breast exam each year,” Dr. Edgeworth said.

Doctors say those with a family history should make screening top priority.

“If someone’s person’s mother had breast cancer at age 40, they should get screened no later than age 30,” Dr. Edgeworth said.

When caught early enough, Dr. Edgeworth says the cure rate could be as high as 99%. And the disease doesn’t just affect women. Men are also at risk.

“If a man has a brother or a sister who has breast cancer, then they need to be doing their self-breast exams as well,” Dr. Edgeworth said.

As for prevention, Dr. Edgeworth says a healthy lifestyle is key.

“We need to remind women that they need to be eating healthy and eating fruits and vegetables and avoiding saturated fats.”

It’s important to remember the importance of early prevention. According to the CDC, there are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.