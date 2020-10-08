Local doctor calls for caution during Halloween

BAY COUNTY, FLA. (WMBB)– Lynn Haven resident, Madison Boyer, said she is planning to go to Halloween as Rapunzel this year. Boyer said she loves to put on makeup and candy.

“I like chocolate,” Boyer said.

Her mother, Daylyn Boyer, said that as of now, she plans to take Madison trick-or-treating, but said she is erring on the side of caution.

“We have to get back to some kind of normalcy with everything going on. If I have to, I’ll put a facial mask on her just to keep her covered and safe,” Boyer said.

Other members of the community agree that Halloween is too important to not celebrate. Bob Van Dine and his wife decorate their house every year with their own handmade crafts.

Van Dine said since Hurricane Michael, not many children have stopped by his house in Lynn Haven, but he looks forward to seeing them every year.



“We will have all the lights on and be sitting by the front door,” Van Dine said.

While other residents still plan on celebrating, the way they do it may be a little different this year.

Lynn Haven resident, Steve Brady II, decorated his house and boat in his yard with skeletons. Brady said he still wanted to be spirited but will be leaving candy in a bowl for families to grab individually, to minimize contact.

“They don’t have to interact with us, they’ll just take some and be on their way,” Brady said.

Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Specialist, Dr. Marwan Obid said that celebrating Halloween is safe if necessary precautions are taken.

“You should carry hand sanitizers with you so when you finish from one house to the other you will be fine, and if you see another group make sure to keep six feet of distance,” Dr. Obid said.

Dr. Obid also stressed the importance of wearing facial coverings, adding that a costume mask is not enough to protect you from the virus.

“You should wear a facial mask underneath the costume mask to be as safe as possible,” Dr. Obid said.

Dr. Obid said if you needed to take a break from the masks to do it outside where you are socially distant.

He also stressed to stay away from indoor parties, as the virus could rapidly spread in poor-ventilated and crowded areas. Candy should also be bagged in Ziploc goody bags to limit contamination.