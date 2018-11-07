Local Dive Team works to Recover Damaged Boats from Bottom of the Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - It's not just recovery on land after Hurricane Michael, but also under water.

Boats all over Panama City took a huge hit during the storm, especially at our local marinas. Dive teams and crews are working around the clock to recover boats from the bottom of the bay.

Damaged boats are piled on top of each other, but there's more destruction that you can't see from land.

Local divers are working to recover boats from the bottom of the bay in the county marinas. It's a process that's difficult physically and emotionally.

"All these boats, we work with them year round so it's hard to see them coming off the bottom," said Technical Underwater Services Salvage Diver, Christopher Powell.

Brandon Ducker has been diving for 20 years and he said the destruction he sees on the job is heartbreaking. "We had a lady that watched her boat come up that was fully destroyed and she was in tears. It was devastating," said Ducker.

Damages range from minor to severe, but boats being pulled from the bottom of the water are most likely unsalvageable.



"Some got lucky with some cosmetic stuff, but the ones that are on that bottom usually have big holes on the side," said Powell. The dive team currently has about 8 members working at three marinas-- Panama City, St. Andrew's and Pier 98.

The team works long hours in low visibility waters. They said they've pulled up about 15-20 boats so far and don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"We're doing what we can do help everyone out there. Just be patient, I know it's a wreck but we're doing the best we can and we are trying to save what we can," said Ducker.