Local dairy farm and business feeling impact of COVID-19

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–The agriculture industry is a huge driver of Florida’s economy. But like most, it too is not immune to COVID-19. Over the past month, the dairy industry has suffered immeasurable losses.

Dale Eade of Marianna knows this struggle all too well. Eade owns Cindale Farms and Southern Craft Creamery in Marianna. ​Two businesses’ that greatly contribute to the local economy and the community’s refrigerators.​

“The thing that sets us apart from most other businesses, as well as most other agricultures, is our product is so perishable,” said Eade.

Since the pandemic first broke out, the dairy industry has lost its biggest customer, food services.​ With no one to buy their milk, farmers are forced to dump it.​​

“Unfortunately, the only alternative for that milk that is aging out in 3 days is to use it as fertilizer,” Eade said.​

Many may question why the milk can’t be donated. But Eade says it’s not that easy.​

​”We can’t donate it to anyone in a 6,000-gallon tanker. It’s raw milk. It needs to be pasteurized, homogenized, standardized, and jugged. That process takes a lot of money,” Eade explained.​

Eade and his family are feeling the impact of COVID-19 in more ways than one; as a farm and as a small business.​ Without a big employer to lean on, he says they have to be extra cautious.​​

“We can’t get sick, if we get sick that is our only livelihood,” Eade said.​

The creamery is still finding new ways to serve its dedicated customers each and every day.​​

“We’ve gone to curbside service, we’ve actually gone to home delivery twice a week and we’ve started packaging some fluid milk,” Eade said.

With his farm still recovering from Hurricane Michael, Eade says he knows they will be able to get through this too.​​

“If it’s a Category 5 storm, we didn’t miss a milking. We kept going. If it’s an international pandemic, you keep going,” Eade said.

To learn more about Southern Craft Creamery and the services they’re providing, visit https://www.southerncraftcreamery.com/