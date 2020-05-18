Local cross-country cyclist’s bicycle stolen

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Cross-country cyclist, Patricia McNeal, had a shocking event take place on Wednesday. The Bay County resident said she left her bike in the foyer of the Target in Pier Park, just as she always does.

However, when she went to leave the store her bike was gone.

“I’m like I know I left it in the foyer,” McNeal said.

Security camera footage confirmed the bike was stolen. Panama City Beach Police Officers determined the suspect is a local male and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

On Sunday, News 13 spoke with Target and the police department, both organizations said they can’t release the security footage at this time.

McNeal saw a photo of the suspect however and described him. She said he looks like actor Paul Walker. He has blonde hair, a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and McNeal said he is almost 6 feet tall.

“It’s a hurting feeling and that bike I did everything on that bike, it’s like a mother that just lost her child,” McNeal said.

The stroke survivor said the Trek bike was valued at more than 4,500 dollars. However she said it is the sentimental value of the bike that has upset her. Over two years, she has ridden the bike for more than 40,000 miles.

“It’s not about the price of the bike its the mileage that I did on that bike,” McNeal said.

McNeal is well know for two cross-country trips, both were taken on the matte black bike.

“I’m hurting because you know I get up in the morning expecting to leave at 3:30 in the morning and my bikes not there,” McNeal said.