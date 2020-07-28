Local counties offer back to school guidance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Back to school in 2020 promises to be unprecedented.

This is a growing list of new rules, regulations and changes that are coming with the return to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

BAY COUNTY — First Day of School August 20.

Students have the option to attend “brick and mortar” school in person five days a week Students have the option to attend school in person five days a week but also may switch to digital learning if/when the need arises (quarantine, self-isolation, illness)

Or students have the option to choose digital learning five days a week assigned to their teacher of record/scheduled classes.

Students and faculty will be required to wear masks.

The district anticipates opening up the new enrollment window on 7/28 at 3 p.m. and to will keep it open until 7/30 at 5 p.m.

WALTON COUNTY — First Day of School August 17

The district is providing additional training days for employees on topics such as health, safety, and the WCSD’s new Innovative Learning Digital Academy (ILDA).

Schools are creating and training with innovative strategies, such as modified block scheduling, which can help decrease traffic and exposure in schools.

Finally, the WCSD has ordered additional computers, which includes a one-to-one initiative for all middle school students, and the week will allow for computer preparations, imaging, and etc.

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The first day of school is August 12.

The district says masks will be available for students and staff members but will not be mandatory. They have added cleaning and sanitizing in the classrooms and on the buses and installed air purifiers and touchless paper towel dispensers. Non-essential visitors will be limited and parents cannot each lunch with their students on campus.

HOLMES COUNTY — The first day of school is August 19.

This change in start date will allow additional time for employee training on new procedures, safety, health, sanitation, and new instructional platforms.

This will also allow additional time to ensure all schools have an adequate supply of cleaning products, and for additional student technology to arrive and be prepared for distribution.

They are also offering three different instructional options.

CALHOUN COUNTY — The first day of school is August 12.

Students and staff are required to wear face masks on buses and in hallways and encourages to wear face masks in classrooms. Face masks will be provided if students do not have one.

The district is providing option for both classroom and virtual learning.

Parents and visitors will be screened and must wear masks before coming on campus. Appointments are encourages whenever possible.

GULF COUNTY — School begins August 10.

The district is adding new air filtration systems and antiviral ultra violet lights at all Gulf District Schools. They are also increasing sanitation efforts and temperature checks.

They won’t be enforcing a mask mandate, masks will be encouraged.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOLS — The first day of school is August 10.

LIBERTY COUNTY SCHOOLS — The first day of school is August 13.

School will be online only.

Digital Learning will provide students with high quality, engaging instruction similar to

classroom instruction (i.e. online discussions, two-way communication, real-time assignments

vs. work packets, feedback and formative assessments, group work, and independent work).

The overarching goal is to stay connected with students, which means the amount of time students

work independently should be minimized and additional homework is unnecessary.

JACKSON COUNTY — The first day of school is August 24.

The district school board is still in discussions about a mask mandate.

