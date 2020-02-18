Local coronavirus post is a hoax

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A viral post claiming the coronavirus was confirmed at a local hospital is a hoax, local health officials said Tuesday.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 identified in Florida, said Heather Kretzer, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Bay County.

“The Florida Department of Health is actively involved in enhanced surveillance for respiratory illness that may be COVID-19,” Kretzer wrote. “Epidemiologists will follow up on any suspected cases that meet criteria for COVID-19 to arrange for testing when needed and monitor contacts of any confirmed cases, if they occur. Epidemiologic consultation is available 24/7 through the county health departments and Bureau of Epidemiology at 850-245-4401.”

The Florida Department of Health will communicate regularly with the public and health care providers with updates on COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization are excellent sources of information about this evolving outbreak. You can access their websites here: 

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.who.int/westernpacific/emergencies/novel-coronavirus

For Florida specific information, please consult The Florida Department of Health website: 

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/2019-nCoV/

