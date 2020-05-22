Local condominiums begin following new sanitation protocols

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Short term rentals are back open for business but not without new regulations. Rental agencies across the state must follow new sanitation protocols, leading them to amp up their cleaning efforts.

Panama City Beach is full of short term rentals from the east end to the west end, with a high rise visible in nearly every direction.

“We all of course wanted to reopen, we were ready to reopen but it was just kind of a shocker to open immediately. I had a walk-in the very day the ban was lifted,” said Victoria Chambers, the Property Manager for Coral Reef.

Coral Reef, like many other complexes, shifted into high gear as they learned they had new sanitation protocols to follow.

“It’s night and day. We clean for dirt not for germs. This is germs and bacteria and the virus so we don’t have any product that can even do this,” said Jim Rossi, the Property Manager of Ocean Ritz.

Both Coral Reef and Ocean Ritz began seeking outside help. Both condominium companies say they hired LJB Environmental, a professional cleaning company that uses fogging equipment with residual features as a means of disinfecting.

“It basically treats the walls and ceilings and all surfaces. That is using a product called pervasive. It is a combination of a BAC cleaner and Noroxycdiff,” said Spencer Hyatt, the Operations Manager of LJB Environmental.

After crews fog out a room, they’re able to use a device to check how clean the surface is.

“It’s an ATP test and it measures all of the living organisms like bacteria and viruses on services,” said Hyatt.

The device scans surfaces like walls, door knobs, and furniture. It then detects how much human bacteria is still remaining. After being disinfected with the fogging equipment, most surfaces have results that report little to no bacteria.

Short term rentals have also been told they should allow adequate time in between each guest.

“It may even come to a point where we will have to have a days rest in between each guest. We may not be able to do the back to backs any longer,” said Chambers.

For a full list of sanitation guidelines for Bay County, visit https://www.baycountyfl.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=156